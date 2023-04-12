New Zealand cabinet achieves unique feat of gender equality for first time

A little more than two years after electing one of the most inclusive parliament, New Zealand has reached gender equality in the cabinet — meaning, for the first time ever, the country will witness an equal number of men and women in the top decision-making body.

The feat was achieved after Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime was promoted to cabinet minister. Wednesday (April 12) onwards, there are 10 women and 10 men in the cabinet. Newly crowned Prime Minister Chris Hipkins termed the 50/50 parliamentary representation a 'good milestone'.

“It means that we’re more closely representing the population. I think it’s a good milestone to achieve. We achieved 50/50 representation in parliament in this parliamentary term, I think that’s a very welcome thing, and now we have that around the Cabinet table as well," said Hipkins.

Hipkins added that the decision to appoint Prime as a cabinet minister was due to her skills and the way she had handled existing portfolios. Prime will be replacing Napier MP, Stuart Nash. She currently holds the conservation and youth ministerial portfolios.

“I’m confident that she will be a very active contributor around the cabinet table,” said Hipkins.

Ever since succeeding former prime minister Jacinda Ardern, Hipkins has promoted three women to the top level of government in the last three months.

Increase in Māori representation

Notably, Prime joins the likes of Willie Jackson, Kelvin Davis, Peeni Henare, Kiritapu Allen and Nanaia Mahuta as cabinet ministers — taking Māori (Indigenous people of mainland New Zealand) representation in the cabinet to six.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson expressed happiness on Prime's elevation and said it was not mere 'tokenism'.

“I am just so proud of how Willow Jean has gone about her work. She is a great talent and her promotion is well deserved. Willow Jean’s promotion sets a record for Māori. We have eight Māori ministers, but to have six in Cabinet is something very special," said Jackson.

In 2020, the Labour Party under Ardern won 64 of the 120 parliamentary seats of which more than half were female candidates. Apart from Māori MPs, the elected group of parliamentarians included MPs of Chinese, Eritrean, Indian, Iranian, Korean, Maldivian, Mexican and Sri Lankan descent.

Ten per cent of the members in the 120-seat house also identified from the LGBTQ+ community.

(With inputs from agencies)



