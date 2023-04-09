Pakistan police promise ‘world-class’ security to New Zealand team during white-ball tour
Amid earlier reports claiming that Islamabad Police has denied providing security to the travelling New Zealand team for their upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan, the concerned department refuted those claims by promising to abide by their duties in a tweet posted on Sunday. ICTP claim to provide fool-proof, world-class security to the Kiwi side, who will depart for Pakistan on April 9th for five-match T20Is, and ODI series