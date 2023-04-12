Ethiopia's Amhara witnesses violent clashes over government's plans for local defence forces

Ethiopia witnessed a sixth day of turmoil on Tuesday as several people in the Amhara region were shot during demonstrations against federal government plans to integrate local defence forces into the police and national army. Amhara is the second biggest of Ethiopia's 11 regions and has been shrouded by days of protests against the government's plans. Protesters say the move would leave Amhara vulnerable to attack from other regions.

The protests present a fresh security challenge to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government after it signed a truce with Tigrayan leaders to end a devastating two-year war in the neighbouring Tigray region last November

Violent clashes were seen in Kombolcha, residents said. Kombolcha Mayor Mohammed Amin said that clashes erupted after rumours spread that federal soldiers had abducted some members of the Amhara regional force.

"There were those who were injured from stones, and gunshots and were taken to hospital. It includes the members of the city security, ENDF (federal army) and the protesters," he said.

Meanwhile, a Kombolcha resident, on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that federal soldiers did try to arrest regional troops, leading protesters to intervene. He said he saw the bodies of five people killed by gunshots and 10 others who were wounded.

At least 12 of those injured in Kombolcha were received at a hospital in Dessie, a doctor said, adding that he heard that others had died.

The number of those dead from the violence is not known yet.

Just a day earlier, an explosion occurred at a bar in the regional capital Bahir Dar, killing two people and wounding several others, according to a police officer. It was unclear what caused the explosion or whether it was linked to the protests.

The United Nations World Food Programme has suspended food deliveries in Amhara, citing the security situation.

Two aid workers from Catholic Relief Services were shot and killed earlier on Sunday. The Ethiopia Red Cross also reported incidents of violence on Tuesday, saying that unidentified gunmen shot and wounded a midwife and an ambulance driver elsewhere in Amhara.

(With inputs from agencies)

