US: Missing woman discovered alive in car submerged in Texas lake

A woman who had gone missing was discovered alive inside a submerged car in Texas's Lake O' the Pines. A fisherman noticed the Jeep near a boat ramp and reported the matter to authorities, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency personnel and the fishermen who stayed to assist started pulling the car out of the water.

The rescuers saw a woman moving inside the car after pulling it out of the water.

The woman was saved and placed inside a car to stay warm until the ambulance arrived. Shortly after, she was transferred to a nearby hospital.

Police were unsure exactly how long the Jeep was submerged, according to Captain Chuck Rogers of the Marion County Sheriff Office, who spoke to NPR.

The car was found far from shore, about 40 feet out in the water from Woody's Camp Boat Ramp.

Officers said the fisherman "reported observing a black jeep submerged about forty feet from the Woody's Camp boat ramp".

"With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion County deputies, a female was safely rescued from the submerged jeep. EMS responded to the location and transported the female to a local hospital," a statement said.

"During the incident, it was determined the woman was listed as a missing person from the Longview Texas Police Department," it added.

NPR was informed by authorities that the woman had been reported missing at 12.35am on Friday.

Authorities stated they were unable to provide any other details on the woman.

Images of the Jeep submerged in water and two guys hoisting a person into a small boat are among the photos that have been shared on the police department's official Facebook page.

No evidence had been found, according to the sheriff's office, that would suggest something unusual was to blame for the car ending up in the lake.

