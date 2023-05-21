Top 10 world news: Biden asserts support for Ukraine; Modi, Guterres call for UNSC reforms, and more

US President Joe Biden asserted unwavering support to Ukraine's war-effort against Russian offensive with hundreds of millions in military aid at G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima. In the same summit, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the reformation of the UN Security Council.

US President Joe Biden's closing remarks at G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima entailed Washington's 'unwavering support' for Ukraine's war-effort against the Russian offensive as well as addressal of Chinese economic and maritime assertions, especially on Beijing's territorial claims over Taiwan.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky continued to insist on Sunday that the besieged Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has “not been occupied”, despite Russia claiming victory.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (May 21) amid the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan’s Hiroshima called for reform of the UN Security Council to reflect the realities of the present world.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (May 21), arrived in Papua New Guinea marking the beginning of the second half of his three-nation visit and what is the first visit by an Indian PM to the island country. PM Modi travelled to Papua New Guinea on a historic trip where he received a grand welcome from the island nation’s Prime Minister James Marape.



US retail giant Walmart will be procuring toys, shoes and bicycles from suppliers in India as it seeks to boost exports from the subcontinent to $10 billion annually by 2027.

The Mexican capital threw an uncommon spectacle this weekend. Hundreds of Mexicans took to the streets of Mexico City on Saturday to mark North American country's first 'Naked Day'. The city residents marched through the capital's main avenue in a bid to create awareness around nudism and stating to normalise human body's natural state of being.

Transgender activists in Pakistan are planning to appeal a ruling by the Federal Shariat Court, which has struck down several provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act. This landmark law, passed in 2018, was aimed at safeguarding the rights of transgender individuals in the country, including access to legal gender recognition.

The human skin contains mechanoreceptors that can sense something as delicate as the weight of a butterfly, the heat or cold from a nearby object. It can also detect the delicate rhythm of a loved one's heartbeat and whether the hand raised at us is raised in a fist of aggression or a peace sign. But for people with prosthetic limbs these sensations, good or bad, are something they miss. Now, researchers have found a way that can help restore these sensations for amputees through electronic skin.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Britain's Andy Murray is the latest of the big four to pull out of the French Open 2023 to focus on Wimbledon. Earlier, 14-time winner at Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal, also withdrew his name from his favourite event as he failed to completely recover from the hip injury he sustained during the Australian Open early this year.