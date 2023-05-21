Mexico's first 'Naked Day' march leaps forward to normalise nudity

The Mexican capital threw an uncommon spectacle this weekend. Hundreds of Mexicans took to the streets of Mexico City on Saturday to mark North American country's first 'Naked Day'. The city residents marched through the capital's main avenue in a bid to create awareness around nudism and stating to normalise human body's natural state of being.

At least 200 people gathered at the La Cibeles roundabout -- akin to New Delhi's Connaught Place or London's Trafalgar Square for Mexico City -- and walked with only shoes on.

The contingent, which reports said at all times behaved like a peaceful hose, was accompanied by the capital’s police authorities.

"We have a lot of the community naked, ready. Those who want to participate can still catch up with us and don’t forget that we are going to take a historic photo at the Angel of Independence," Héctor Martínez, a member of Naked Day, was quoted as saying by Spanish-language news agency EFE, before starting his walk.

According to the organisers, this first 'Naked Day' march in the Mexican capital sought to "generate visibility to nudism as a practice, philosophy, and social movement."

In addition to "generating a reflective dialogue on the relationship we have with our body and the benefits of normalising nudity."

"The intention is to inspire other nudist groups, cities and countries to do the same," Naked Day states on its official Twitter account. Nudism discourse in Mexico: Recent past and immediate present The first march of this movement took place in July 2022, in Guadalajara, capital of the Mexican state of Jalisco, over 550 km northwest of Mexico City.

Since then, the nudism activists have sought to add a new city every year to their map while attempting to add more nudist groups in a bid to internationaise their movement.

The movement was joined by other organisations such as Nudist Pride, Nudist Colors, Nudist Culture, Polinudism, Somos Nudistas, Nudistasmx, Mexinud, among others, according to EFE.

