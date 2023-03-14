President Obrador calls Mexico safer than US despite recent kidnappings

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday called his country safer than the United States, days after a group of Americans were kidnapped and two of them were killed.

"Why this paranoia?" said Lopez Obrador said when quizzed by reporters about the recommendation of the US government to avoid travelling to Mexico or exercise increased precaution while visiting the country.

"Mexico is safer than the United States and there's no problem to travel through Mexico safely," he stated. The comments came days after four US citizens were abducted on March 3, out of which two were killed, after they crossed the border and entered northeastern Mexico, apparently so that one person could undergo cosmetic surgery.

The officials on Friday confirmed that they have arrested five suspected drug cartel members for committing crimes of kidnapping and homicide after the incident which took place in Tamaulipas state.

As per the Mexican authorities, the Americans were mistaken by the drug traffickers as their rivals because of which they shot at them when the visitors tried to escape.

Plagued by cartel-related bloodshed, the Latin American country, has witnessed around 350,000 people being killed since the military was deployed by the government in the war on drugs in 2006.

Tamaulipas is among six states of Mexico that the US government has warned the people to avoid visiting due to the risk of killing, kidnapping and other crimes.

The US State Department website advises that US citizens must reconsider travelling to seven other states, and increased caution must be exercised when visiting 17 states.

The US considers only Campeche and Yucatan, as safe places to visit with normal precautions.

