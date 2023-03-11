Five arrested for kidnapping and killing of US citizens in Mexico

The government authorities in Mexico arrested five people who were suspected of being involved in the kidnapping of four US citizens, two of whom were killed, said officials on Friday.

The Tamaulipas state's prosecutor, where the crime took place, on Twitter said that they had executed a warrant for five people, charging them with kidnapping and homicide.

The five arrested are the same people who were left on a street with their hands tied by some alleged members of the Gulf Cartel, said a source in the prosecutor's office.

A statement was published by the local media, purportedly from the Gulf Cartel, on Thursday which stated that the group "apologises" for the incident.

It added that the group decided to hand over the perpetrators to authorities because the five people acted without getting any authorisation from their cartel bosses.

The four abductees were taken away at gunpoint after they crossed the border and entered the crime-plagued Tamaulipas state on Friday. It was reported that one of the abductees had to get cosmetic surgery.

The two survivors returned to the United States on Tuesday through the land border crossing, hours after the authorities rescued them.

The bodies of the two Americans killed were repatriated on Thursday, said authorities.

According to the Mexican authorities, the abductees were mistaken as rivals by the drug traffickers who shot at them when the Americans tried to escape. In the gunfire, a Mexican bystander was also killed.

It was previously reported by the prosecutor's office that another suspect was arrested who was caught guarding the captives.

