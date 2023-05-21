‘Bakhmut not occupied,’ insists Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky despite Russia claiming victory

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky continued to insist on Sunday that the besieged Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has “not been occupied”, despite Russia claiming victory.

"Bakhmut is not occupied by Russia today," Zelensky told a press conference during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, according to AFP news agency.

"They are in Bakhmut," he said, not clarifying if that referred to Russian or Ukrainian troops.

"I cannot share with you the tactical views of our military. The most difficult thing would be if there was some tactical mistake in Bakhmut and our people were surrounded," he said.

On Saturday, the chief of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group claimed that they have taken full control of Bakhmut months after a protracted and bloody war with the Ukrainian troops.

Its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a video where he is seen posing with some of his fighters, said that his forces had control of the entire city.

A day later, President Vladimir Putin lauded the Russian troops and Wanger for the hard-fought battle for Bakhmut and announced that all troops who had excelled would get state awards. Zelensky compares fall of Bakhmut to Hiroshima bombing In his media interaction, Zelensky drew parallels to the "total destruction" of Bakhmut to the 1945 US atomic bombing of Hiroshima, which is now hosting the G7 summit.

"The photos of Hiroshima remind me of Bakhmut. There is absolutely nothing alive. All the buildings are destroyed," Zelensky said.

"Absolute total destruction. There is nothing. There are no people." Putin congratulates Russian army and Wagner on success over Bakhmut He said that Japan rebuilding of Hiroshima inspired him to rebuild Ukrainian cities and towns destroyed in the invasion.

"Now, Hiroshima is rebuilt," he said.

"We dream of rebuilding all our cities that are now in ruins and every village where not a single house is left after Russian strikes."

Zelensky spoke a day after Russia claimed to have fully taken control of Bakhmut.

Without giving a clear answer, Zelensky said Russian troops were in Bakhmut but insisted it was "not occupied". No evidence that India, China and Brazil sending weapons to Russia Zelensky said that there are no reports to suggest that Brazil, China and India are sending weapons to Russia.

He added that it was important to “be united together” to involve everyone in the peace formula.

He said he had met almost all the G7 leaders, but there was a scheduling reason for not meeting with the Brazilian president.

(With inputs from agencies)