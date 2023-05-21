Stanford researchers develop 'e-skin' that can help amputees experience touch

The human skin contains mechanoreceptors that can sense something as delicate as the weight of a butterfly, the heat or cold from a nearby object. It can also detect the delicate rhythm of a loved one's heartbeat and whether the hand raised at us is raised in a fist of aggression or a peace sign. But for people with prosthetic limbs these sensations, good or bad, are something they miss. Now, researchers have found a way that can help restore these sensations for amputees through electronic skin.

Stanford University's Bao Research Group has developed a soft, flexible electronic skin that can mimic the process that causes a finger or a toe to react and move away when poked, or when they touch a hot surface.

"This current e-skin really has all the attributes that we have been dreaming about," says chemical engineer Zhenan Bao of Stanford University.

"We have been talking about it for a long time."

This technology, as per Nature, could lead to the development of a covering for prosthetic limbs. The best part about this breakthrough soft "e-skin" is that it can directly transmit electrical signals to the wearer's brain to allow them to ‘feel’ pressure, strain or changes in temperature.

Unlike previous attempts, this new e-skin uses soft integrated circuits to convert sensory information, such as pressure and temperature, into electrical signals similar to nerve impulses.

The goal is to use this technology in prosthetic limbs to provide sensory feedback and improve control for amputees.

In an experiment, the newly developed electronic skin was tested on a rat. The e-skin was connected to the rat's somatosensory cortex, which is the region of the brain involved in processing physical sensations.

When the electronic skin was stimulated by touch, it generated an electrical signal that was transmitted to the brain. From there, the signal passed through an artificial synapse to the rat's sciatic nerve located in its leg, resulting in a twitching motion of the limb.

Bao says that in the future, they hope to develop a less invasive system that won't have to be implanted into the brain.

"We envision that for people who lost their limbs, we don’t have to implant into the brain," she said as per Nature.

"We could have an implant in the peripheral nervous system."

The current version of the e-skin has to be wired to an external power source, but the researchers hope to ultimately develop a wireless device. "This new e-skin runs on just 5 volts and can detect stimuli similar to real skin," described Weichen Wang, a doctoral candidate in Bao's lab, the first author of the paper.

(With inputs from agencies)

