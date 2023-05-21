WATCH | Papua New Guinea PM touches visiting Indian PM’s feet in show of respect

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (May 21), arrived in Papua New Guinea marking the beginning of the second half of his three-nation visit and what is the first visit by an Indian PM to the island country. PM Modi travelled to Papua New Guinea on a historic trip where he received a grand welcome from the island nation’s Prime Minister James Marape.

The video shows PNG PM Marape touching the feet of his Indian counterpart PM Modi upon his arrival just after 10:00 pm (local time) in the capital Port Moresby, in a show of respect while he was greeted with a warm hug. PM Modi was also welcomed by a 19-gun salute and a Guard of Honour, as well as traditional dancers.

Papua New Guinea PM touches the feet of PM Modi as he lands in the country for a historic visit



India was one of the first countries to send Covid-19 vaccines to the Pacific island nation.#NarendraModi #PapuaNewGuinea #Modi pic.twitter.com/bTaAMGTpP1 — WION (@WIONews) May 21, 2023 × Upon his arrival, the Indian PM also took to Twitter and thanked PM Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming him. "I am thankful to PM James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This is a very special gesture which I will always remember. I look forward to boosting India’s ties with this great nation during my visit," wrote PM Modi.

PM Modi also took a moment to interact with the people from the Indian diaspora who were waiting for his arrival in the island nation. The Indian community in Papua New Guinea came in large numbers and showed remarkable affection. Thankful to them for the memorable welcome. pic.twitter.com/K1BT4RGe7B — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2023 × "The Indian community in Papua New Guinea came in large numbers and showed remarkable affection. Thankful to them for the memorable welcome," said PM Modi, about the welcome by the Indian community in the island nation.



"The visit underscores the close friendship of India with the Pacific Island countries," said the Ministry of External Affairs. The Indian PM is visiting the island nation for the third summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) which he will jointly host with his PNG counterpart on May 22. He will also hold bilateral engagements in Papua New Guinea, including meetings with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and PM Marape.

FIPIC involves India and 14 Pacific Island Countries, namely, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.



During his visit to the island nation, Indian PM Modi will also hold his first meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who arrived earlier on Sunday.

PM Modi will then leave for Australia where he is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney. However, the Australian leader will be absent from the Pacific summit after United States President Joe Biden cut short his diplomatic tour over US debt crisis talks. Quad summit in Australia was, cancelled as Biden rescheduled his plans and the leaders of the four countries - India, the US, Australia and Japan - met in Hiroshima.



Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to represent Washington in place of Biden for a parallel summit in Papua New Guinea with Marape and Pacific leaders on Monday.



(With inputs from agencies)

