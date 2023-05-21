Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel takes raunchy jibe at Kate Middleton, netizens call out Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra and her recently released spy-thriller series Citadel have triggered a chat on social media handles; any guesses why? Because of Kate Middleton. Yes, you read it right. The Amazon show became the point of discussion over a raunchy dialogue about the Princess of Wales. The dialogue has been taken as a dig at Kate by many due to the closeness Priyanka shares with Meghan Markle.

For those who don't know, Chopra and Meghan have been very close friends since 2016. They first met at Elle’s Women in Television event. The direct or in-direct dig? In the Russo brothers-backed show, Priyanka is playing the role of a secret agent named Nadia Sinh, and in the recently released third episode, Chopra's character Nadia sends her partner Mason Kane (played by Richard Madden) to meet with crime leader Balduino Basto (Sen Monro).

In the scene in question, Priyanka, who does not appear in person, is having a conversation with the crime honcho, Balduin.

Later, when asked how to break into the office of the armed forces chief, Balduino tells Mason: "The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge."

For your knowledge, Middleton was given the Duchess of Cambridge title after her marriage to Prince William. She was given the title of Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth II died in September last year.



Prime Video has not reacted to the controversy yet. Twitter reaction Furious over the obscene dialogue, netizens were quick to slam the show, Chopra and Meghan

.

''I just lost interest in this show.'' One user commented.

Another user commented, ''Might want to be successful before making any jabs.''



''Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle are two peas in a pod. I haven't heard about her until she was in a relationship with Nick Jonas and put out massive PR stunts. Sophie Turner who married a Jonas brother is by far a bigger star than her, but she has no publicity stunts,'' a third user commented.

publicity stunts,'' a third user commented. Meghan and Kate fall out - The rift between Meghan and Kate is not a new thing. The tensions started brewing between them even before Meghan and Prince Harry's marriage in 2018. Over the years, several famous fights between them have been in the news. Out of many, one that has garnered most of the attention is Meghan's making her sister-in-law cry.



However, in 2021, Meghan denied the claims and said she was the one who actually cried.

During the Oprah Winfrey interview, Markle said, "The reverse happened."

"A few days before the wedding, she (Kate) was upset about something, pertaining to the fact that the issue was correct about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.'' When Priyanka ignored William and Kate - Months after Meghan's 2021 Oprah interview was aired, Chopra apparently showed her solidarity with her pal by seemingly ignoring Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon. Despite sitting right behind the royals, Priyanka avoided eye contact with the royals.

