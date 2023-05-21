Tennis - Britain's Andy Murray pulls out of French Open to concentrate on Wimbledon 2023

Three-time Grand Slam champion Britain's Andy Murray is the latest of the big four to pull out of the French Open 2023 to focus on Wimbledon. Earlier, 14-time winner at Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal, also withdrew his name from his favourite event as he failed to completely recover from the hip injury he sustained during the Australian Open early this year.

With Roger Federer also hanging his boots from professional tennis in 2022, Serbian Novak Djokovic is the only one left out of the fab-four to participate in this year's French Open.

Having participated in clay-court Slam only once since 2017, Murray won the Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence in May this year, beating Tommy Paul in the finals.

The 2016 French Open finalist got knocked out in a few other ATP tour events, including Rome, Madrid, and Monte Carlo. His most recent loss came against his rival Stan Wawrinka in Bordeaux.

The 36-year-old, speaking with the Guardian earlier, had informed about his chances of not being available for the French Open this year. He said,

"It's just what the right thing is to prioritise at this stage in my career. I trust my body now, but I'm aware that my best chance of having a deep run is more likely to happen at Wimbledon," Murray told Guardian.

Meanwhile, Murray, 36, plans to compete in the Cinch Championships at Queen's Club, scheduled from June 19th to 25th. By choosing to sit out of the French Open, the Scottish tennis star will also have a chance to participate in the Surbiton grass-court Challenger event that coincides with the second week of the French Open (from June 4-11), which begins on May 22nd.

After undergoing hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, Murray's rankings dropped to 502nd, and upon his return, he climbed to the 42nd spot. His prime focus, for now, would remain to play well at Wimbledon and potentially secure a seeding. Nadal set to miss the French Open 2023 As Nadal is recovering from the abdominal strain, he decided to step aside from participating in this year's second Slam.

Not only this, but the 22-time Grand Slam winner also revealed that 2024 would be his last year as a professional tennis player, putting curtains down on a brilliant two-decade career.