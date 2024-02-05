Top 10 world news: Drone strike on US base in Syria, Modi's Parliament speech, and more

In the latest international news, a drone strike in Syria targeted a US troop base, killing seven Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces fighters, with accusations pointing towards Syrian regime-backed mercenaries. Meanwhile, tensions escalate in the Middle East as a report claims President Joe Biden angrily referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "bad fu*cking guy." The Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth faced a setback, pulling out of a NATO exercise due to issues with its propeller shaft. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Parliament, sharing key insights, while the UK witnesses a legal battle over the identity of Bitcoin's founder, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Click on the headlines to read more.

A war monitor claimed on Monday (Feb 5) that seven fighters from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed in an attack on an American base in eastern Syria overnight. SDF accused "Syrian regime-backed mercenaries" of carrying out the attack.

As the conflict in the Middle East widens, US President Joe Biden is believed to have lost his cool with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called him a “bad fucking guy”, according to a report by Politico. However, the claim was struck down by the White House as Joe Biden’s spokesperson Andrew Bates said, “The president did not say that, nor would he," Politico reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Feb 5) replied to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ on President Droupadi Murmu's address, delivered on January 31, the first day of the budget session of the Parliament.

The planned departure of the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, which was set to lead the largest NATO exercise since the Cold War, has been abruptly cancelled after an issue with a propeller shaft was detected during final checks.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) raised its world economic growth forecast for 2024, on Monday (Feb 5) and lifted the outlook for India’s economy as well. However, the Paris-based organisation warned that the conflict in the Middle East posed a threat to global growth as disruptions in Red Sea shipping may increase consumer prices.

A big showdown is underway in the United Kingdom over who's the real creator of Bitcoin. For years, an Aussie computer scientist named Craig Wright has claimed that he's the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym used by the author of the 2008 white paper behind Bitcoin. However, he has failed to back his claims and people in the crypto world are not buying it.

Elon Musk's habit of taking "illegal drugs" has been known to some serving and former directors of Tesla and SpaceX but none took any action as they didn't want to lose the social currency that the billionaire's circle brought, a report in the Wall Street Journal has claimed.

Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, now Meta, on Sunday (Feb 4th) celebrated 20 years of the social media platform.

Two people lost their lives in the southern Indian state of Karnataka due to monkey fever, news agency PTI reported citing officials from the state's health department. The reported cases forced the authorities to hold meetings and review the preparedness to tackle the spread of the viral infection.