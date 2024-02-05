Furious Biden calls Netanyahu ‘bad fu*king guy’ as Middle East crisis deepens: Report

As the conflict in the Middle East widens, US President Joe Biden is believed to have lost his cool with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called him a “bad fucking guy", according to a report by Politico. However, the claim was struck down by the White House as Joe Biden’s spokesperson Andrew Bates said, “The president did not say that, nor would he," Politico reported.

Andrew Bates further clarified that the two leaders have “a decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and in private."

Is Joe Biden furious at Netanyahu?

According to Politico, there is no dearth of reasons for Biden to be furious at Netanyahu as the Israel-Gaza war has already cost him millions of votes of young American liberals.

Biden is also fearful that Netanyahu’s actions might further drag the US into the conflict in the Middle East, which could put him in a tight spot ahead of 2024 polls. Netanyahu wants US to entrench itself in the turmoil to ensure steady delivery of supplies and financial aid, Politico points out.

Joe Biden treading fine line

Meanwhile, the US president is trying hard to tread the fine line between Israel and the Arab world. Earlier this week, he expressed his sympathy for those “held hostage or under bombardment or displaced" and sensitised against hate crimes. Also, he talked about hate crimes against Arab Americans in the US while speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast.

This can be read as Biden's message to Netanyahu that USA's support to Israel should not be taken for granted.

But can US pull back now?

Although Biden is trying hard to strike a balance here, it won’t be a piece of cake for the US to backpedal on its extensive involvement in the crisis.

Its continuous strikes on Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen make it evident that US is definitely going to stay involved in the conflict, with no end in sight. On February 2, US hit 85 targets in Iraq and Syria. On February 3, US strikes again targeted Houthi rebels. Even on February 5, the US Central Command announced that it acted in self-defence by striking against at least five Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles “prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea."

However, Biden White House officials still want to believe that US is not getting pulled deeper into the conflict. Bloomberg quoted one senior US official as saying that the strikes in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria have been effective in degrading the groups’ capabilities and their ability to resupply their weapons.