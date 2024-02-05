Middle East crisis: US carries out strikes against five missiles in Yemen

The United States military said on Sunday (Feb 4) that it carried out strikes against five missiles in Yemen- one of them designed for land attack and the others for targeting ships. In a post on social media, Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces conducted a strike in self-defence against a Houthi...land attack cruise missile," and later struck "four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea."

The missiles were identified in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM added.

The strikes came a day after US and UK forces launched a wave of air raids against Houthi rebels- their third round of joint military action in response to the group's persistent attacks on shipping a month after the Israel-Hamas war started in Oct last year.

US intends to further strike Iran-backed groups

The US is intending to launch further strikes at Iran-backed groups in the Middle East, National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said. "We intend to take additional strikes, and additional action, to continue to send a clear message that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked when our people are killed," NSA Sullivan told NBC.

The ongoing strikes against Iran-backed groups are the latest blow to the Israel-Hamas war which has caused a crisis in the Middle East. Since the conflict started, Iran-backed groups- Hezbollah, Houthis and Iraq militias have entered the fray across the Middle East, declaring support for Palestinians.

Hezbollah has fired at Israeli targets at the Lebanese-Israeli border, Iraqi militias have fired on US forces in Iraq and Syria, and the Houthis have fired on shipping in the Red Sea and at Israel itself.

Blinken begins fifth trip to Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken started his fifth trip to the Middle East to secure a new truce in the Israel-Hamas war. Blinken is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Qatar.

Ahead of the trip, Blinken stressed the need for "urgently addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza", after aid groups have repeatedly sounded the alarm over the devastating impact on the besieged territory of nearly five months of war.