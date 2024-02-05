Middle East Crisis: Drone strike on base housing US troops kills seven in Syria

A war monitor claimed on Monday (Feb 5) that seven fighters from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed in an attack on an American base in eastern Syria overnight. SDF accused "Syrian regime-backed mercenaries" of carrying out the attack.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights alleged that seven SDF special forces "commandos" were killed and 18 others wounded in "a drone attack after midnight" on the Al-Omar oil field in Syria's eastern province of Deir el-Zour, which is said to be the largest US-led coalition base in the country.

The US-backed SDF stated that "six of our fighters were martyred due to a terrorist attack" with a one-way drone hitting a "training academy in the Al-Omar oil field" around midnight. The death toll was earlier five, it rose to seven in the latest update.

SDF has been leading the war against Islamic State group jihadists in Syria and the force condemned the attack in a statement and said the force reserved the right to respond.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is a loose alliance of pro-Iran fighters opposed to US support for Israel in Gaza, claimed a drone attack on Sunday "against the US occupation base in the Al-Omar oil field".

According to Rami Abdel Rahman, who is the head of the Britain-based Observatory, the strike hit an SDF section inside the base, in "the first attack by pro-Iran groups against American bases after the US strikes on Syria and Iraq" late last week.

Middle East Crisis

A drone slammed into a base in Jordan, killing three US soldiers and wounding more than 40 on January 28. Washington blamed Iran-backed forces for the attack.

The US responded Friday with a series of unilateral strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria and Iraq, and has said it would press on with its retaliation.

