Top 10 world news: Afghan envoy's daughter abducted, warning against Beta variant and more

In Islamabad, Silsela Alikhail, the daughter of Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan, Najibullah Alikhel, was kidnapped for several hours. According to reports the 27-year-old faced torture at the hands of her kidnappers and is currently under hospital care. The identity of her abductors is still unknown. Afghanistan's foreign ministry has called on Pakistan to take "immediate necessary action" following the incident.

In other news, with the Delta variant of coronavirus spreading around the globe, Professor John Edmunds, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has warned that the Beta variant may also prove to be equally dangerous. Warning governments around the world he says that the Covid vaccines might prove to be ineffective against the Beta variant spreading through France.

Click on headlines to read more

Daughter of Afghanistan envoy to Pakistan kidnapped in Islamabad

Silsela Alikhail, the daughter of the Afghanistan ambassador to Pakistan, Najibullah Alikhail, was abducted in Islamabad.

Beta variant can evade Covid vaccines, UK scientist claims

An expert has said the Beta variant of Coronavirus could also prove equally dangerous as the Delta variant.

Boris Johnson's unlocking plan is threat to world, 1,200 scientists warn

In the wake of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement to open the economy completely, scientists claim the plan is a danger to the world.

Many leaders slept on climate crisis. Will they act on what they feel on their skins now?

Just days after Europe witnesses an unusually hot summer, unprecedented floods have inundated Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, leaving hundreds of people missing and more than 150 dead.

Pakistan allows thousands to cross into Afghanistan through border

Pakistan on Saturday allowed "up to 4,000 Afghans" into the strategic town across the border in Afghanistan which is held by Taliban.

Amid rising tensions with China, US to send F-22 fighter jets to the Pacific

In what might be a strong message to China, the US Air Forse is sending more than two dozen F-22 stealth fighters for an exercise in the western Pacific this month.

Over 120 dead in western Europe after record rainfall wreaks havoc

Authorities say that more than 120 people were killed in floods in western Europe, while several hundred others are still missing.

White House increases pressure on Big Tech firms to act on vaccine misinformation

As part of an effort to identify the culprits who are spreading misinformation about COVID-19, the White House has named 12 people or the 'disinformation dozen'.

EU backs international mediation in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said that the European Union supported efforts to ease tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In California, serial killer known as the 'Hollywood Ripper' sentenced to death

The so-called Hollywood Ripper, Michael Gargiulo, was recently sentenced to death for gruesomely murdering two women in the 2000s.