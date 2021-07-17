Over 120 dead in western Europe after record rainfall wreaks havoc 

More than 120 people have been killed in excessive flooding in western Europe. Several hundred are still missing, as per authorities on Friday. Full scale rescue efforts are ongoing even as rising water, landslides and power outages continue to hamper the exercise.

In Germany and Belgium, the devastation is widespread as entire villages are underwater. All left is collapsed buildings, damaged cars and debris. The extreme rainfall has also affected the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

At least 105 people have been killed in Germany's two western states. Over 1,300 people are missing in Ahrweiler district, Rhineland-Palatinate state, authorities told CNN. The rescue operations continue and phone lines are being restored.

According to the regional government, a dam along the river Rur in German state of North Rhine-Westphalia broke on Friday night. The evacuation of about 700 residents have also started in the Ophoven neighbourhood in Wassenberg.

Several officials are closely monitoring reservoirs in the region as they are of the view that more dams can break.

The Bundeswehr, Germany’s armed forces, said on Friday in a tweet that the country has deployed around 850 troops to assist with disaster relief.

(With inputs from agencies)