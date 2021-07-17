Amid rising tensions with China, US to send F-22 fighter jets to the Pacific  

More than two dozen F-22 stealth fighters are being sent by the United States Air Force for an exercise in the western Pacific this month. This large deployment of the powerful jets seems to be to send a strong message to China.

In Operation Pacific Iron 2021 this month at Guam and Tinian islands, around 25 F-22s Raptors from the Hawaii Air National Guard and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, will be deployed, said Pacific Air Forces in Hawaii this week as per a CNN report.

Pacific Air Forces commander Gen Ken Wilsbach said, "We have never had this many Raptors deployed together in the Pacific Air Forces area of operations." The world's most advanced fighter aircraft, the F-22s are fifth-generation combat jets.

Meanwhile, the US government on Friday issued a business advisory on Hong Kong warning companies of "growing risks" that "could adversely affect businesses and individuals operating in Hong Kong."

The Biden administration also imposed sanctions against seven Chinese officials over China's crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

However, China's foreign ministry lashed out against the US government asserting that it was "purely China's internal affairs".

"The United States should abide by international law and basic norms of international relations, stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs in any way," China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

"China will respond firmly and forcefully to the measures taken by the United States," it added.

The US advisory mentioned risks involved with data privacy and the lack of access to information while mentioning Apple Daily newspaper which was shut by authorities.

US President Joe Biden had said earlier that the situation in Hong Kong has been "deteriorating" while adding that the Chinese government has not been keeping its commitment on Hong Kong.

