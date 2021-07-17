White House increases pressure on Big Tech firms to act on vaccine misinformation 

With the aim to tackle vaccine misinformation, White House has increased pressure over the Big Tech companies in the Silicon Valley.

The White House has singled out 12 people, who are being dubbed as the 'disinformation dozen’ as they seem to have been responsible for a great deal of misinformation being circulated about COVID-19.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "There's about 12 people, who are producing 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms."

The non-profit Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has released the statistics in a report published in March, which said about a dozen people were super-spreaders of anti-vaccine misinformation. At the time, the CCDH had asked Facebook and Twitter to shut down all pages run by these people.

Earlier, Twitter was looking to deploy human monitors to crack down on disinformation as COVID-19 shots were being rolled out across the world.

The microblogging platform was thinking of labelling tweets that include misleading information about coronavirus vaccines.

Twitter said it has started using human reviewers to assess whether tweets violate its policy against Covid vaccine misinformation. Eventually, the work will be done by a combination of humans and automation, it said.

It will be using a 'strike system' to eventually remove accounts that repeatedly violate its rules.

"Through the use of the strike system, we hope to educate people on why certain content breaks our rules so they have the opportunity to further consider their behaviour and their impact on the public conversation," Twitter said in a blog post on Monday.

"We believe the strike system will help to educate the public on our policies and further reduce the spread of potentially harmful and misleading information on Twitter, particularly for repeated moderate and high-severity violations of our rules," the company said.

