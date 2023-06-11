Top 10 world news: Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon arrested, Russia repels attack by Ukraine in Black Sea & more

Nicola Sturgeon, the former First Minister of Scotland, has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the financial affairs and funding of the Scottish National Party (SNP). Police have confirmed that a 52-year-old Sturgeon was taken into custody as a suspect and is currently being questioned by detectives. In other news, Russia on Sunday claimed that its force repelled an attack by the Ukrainian army on a Russian warship which was guarding gas pipelines in the Black Sea.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Scotland: Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested in SNP finances inquiry







Nicola Sturgeon, the former First Minister of Scotland, has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the financial affairs and funding of the Scottish National Party (SNP). Police have confirmed that a 52-year-old Sturgeon was taken into custody as a suspect and is currently being questioned by detectives.

Russia on Sunday claimed that its force repelled an attack by the Ukrainian army on a Russian warship which was guarding gas pipelines in the Black Sea. "Ukraine's armed forces made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet's Priazovye ship," stated the Russian defence ministry, adding that the forces of Kyiv used six unmanned boats.

The air force of Taiwan came into action on Sunday after 10 Chinese warplanes were spotted crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, as the defence ministry of the island further added that combat patrols were carried out by four Chinese warships.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which was deemed a 'very severe' cyclonic storm, has intensified into an 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm. However, in a major respite for the populations living along the Arabian sea's coastline in the state of Gujarat, the likely extremely severe cyclonic storm may not hit the Porbandar coast

Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic more than three years ago, there has been a debate about whether the virus emerged due to a laboratory leak or was it from nature. And researchers who have over these years attempted to find the answer have been hampered by a lack of transparency from China.

In what might be first gains since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave clearest indication yet that Ukraine’s long-awaited push back of Russian troops has begun, saying “relevant counteroffensive defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine," on Saturday.

At least three British tourists have been reported missing after a motor yacht caught fire in Egypt’s Red Sea, on Sunday (June 11), said the Egyptian officials. The British Foreign Office said they are in contact with the local authorities after the incident and supporting those involved.

A massive truck fire caused a partial collapse of a Highway near Philadelphia leading to a traffic shutdown, as per media reports. Authorities closed a section of the I-95 highway near Philadelphia early on Sunday. Officials are currently at the scene, assessing the condition of the highway.

Heavy clashes, gunfire, and shelling resumed in the Sudanese capital after the end of a 24-hour ceasefire between the two warring factions, on Sunday (June 11), as some residents have also reported air strikes.