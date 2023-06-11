Scotland: Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested in SNP finances inquiry

Nicola Sturgeon, the former First Minister of Scotland, has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the financial affairs and funding of the Scottish National Party (SNP). Police have confirmed that a 52-year-old Sturgeon was taken into custody as a suspect and is currently being questioned by detectives.

In 2021, an investigation was initiated by Scotland Police following complaints regarding the Scottish National Party's utilization of a fund exceeding £600,000. This fund had been raised by activists with the specific intention of being allocated solely for campaigning in support of Scottish independence.

Providing an update on the situation, Police Scotland released a statement saying, "A 52-year-old woman has been arrested today, on Sunday, June 11, 2023, as a suspect in relation to the ongoing investigation concerning the funding and financial matters of the Scottish National Party."

In February, Sturgeon, the prominent figurehead of Scotland's independence movement for the past eight years, made an announcement of her resignation. On 5th April, authorities conducted searches at both Sturgeon's residence and the SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh.

After a contentious Scottish National Party (SNP) leadership election, Nicola Sturgeon was succeeded by Humza Yousaf. However, the initial period of Yousaf's tenure as the new leader has been overshadowed by the ongoing police investigation.

Additionally, Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell, who served as the former SNP chief executive, was arrested but later released without any charges filed against him. During the investigation, a luxury motorhome located outside Murrell's mother's home in Dunfermline was also seized by the police. Arrests of other individuals Colin Beattie, the SNP treasurer, was also arrested almost two weeks after the initial searches. Similar to Murrell, Beattie was taken into custody as a suspect but was subsequently released without charges. Both Murrell and Beattie were subjected to a legally defined period of questioning, lasting up to 12 hours, before being released.

It's important to note that according to the Criminal Justice (Scotland) Act 2016, suspects can be released for further investigation but may be re-arrested at a later date.

Sturgeon had been leading Scotland since 2014, following a narrow vote in which the majority chose to remain a part of the United Kingdom. Despite the initial referendum being presented as a decision for a generation, Sturgeon and her Scottish National Party persisted in advocating for a fresh vote.