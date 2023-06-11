Strong earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts Japan's Hokkaido

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck northern Japan's Hokkaido prefecture on Sunday evening, as per Japan Meteorological Agency. The earthquake's epicenter was off the coast of the town of Urakawa. According to the agency, the earthquake had a depth of 140 km (87 miles). No tsunami warning was issued in response to the seismic activity. Footage shared by a media portal depicted the intensity of the seismic event that struck Japan's Hokkaido prefecture. JUST IN 🚨 Footage shows shaking during Japan's 6.2 magnitude earthquake



The earthquake, measuring 6.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, caused substantial shaking as per the footage revealing the powerful tremors.

A similar powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude jolted eastern Tokyo City, Japan on May 26. The seismic event was confirmed by the meteorological agency, with the epicenter located off eastern Chiba Prefecture at a depth of 50 kilometers. The earthquake occurred at 7:03 pm local time (10:03 GMT). Thankfully, no tsunami warning was issued. Vending machines for natural disaster preparedness In an effort to enhance their preparedness for natural disasters, Japan has taken a unique approach by installing vending machines that would provide free food and drinks during major earthquakes or typhoons. This new initiative aims to address the potential impact of future earthquakes and typhoons, particularly along the country's central and southwest Pacific coasts. Implementation in Ako City The pilot project has initially been implemented in the western coastal city of Ako, which is situated in an area identified by seismologists as being vulnerable to a large earthquake in the coming decades.

Two vending machines have been installed near buildings designated as evacuation shelters. These machines are stocked with approximately 300 bottles and cans of soft drinks, along with 150 emergency food items, including nutritional supplements. Supporting evacuation shelters Placing the vending machines near evacuation shelters is a strategic decision to ensure that those seeking refuge during emergencies have access to sustenance and beverages.

This initiative aims to provide a convenient source of food and drinks for affected individuals, relieving some of the immediate challenges faced during times of crisis. Communication via local community radio When triggered, a radio connected to the machines will broadcast evacuation instructions and other crucial updates from a local community radio station. This mechanism will help ensure that evacuees have access to timely and essential information to navigate the emergency situation effectively.