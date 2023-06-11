Delta Airlines flight makes emergency landing, injures crew as air slide deploys

A Delta Airlines flight traveling from New York to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing in Utah due to a technical glitch in the air slide, as per a report by the New York Post. The flight, which had 168 passengers on board, was en route to Los Angeles when the captain announced the emergency landing in Salt Lake City. Air slide deployment while passengers disembarked Upon landing in Utah, passengers were instructed to disembark the aircraft. The New York Post's report states that the plane was scheduled to depart again later in the afternoon after necessary technical repairs were completed.

However, during the process of passengers reboarding and preparing for takeoff, an inflatable air slide at the back of the aircraft accidentally deployed while the plane was still at the gate.

Passenger planes are equipped with inflatable slides, typically located at the emergency exits, and are designed to rapidly and safely facilitate the evacuation of passengers and crew from the aircraft.

This unexpected deployment caused injury to one of the crew members, who was subsequently transported to the hospital but was later released.

After undergoing medical examinations, the employee was later permitted to go. In view of the situation, the passengers were provided with an alternative flight in Utah to reach their destination.

The exact cause of the technical glitch leading to the emergency landing has not been disclosed. Delta Airlines' Response Delta Airlines provided a statement to the New York Post regarding the incident. They confirmed that the diversion to Salt Lake City was due to a maintenance issue and apologized for the delay caused to passengers.

During the efforts to re-accommodate customers on a new aircraft, the airlines stated that the air slide deployment was accidental. It emphasized that the safety of their customers and personnel is of utmost importance.

Another traveler described the incident as the slide "exploding" inside the plane. The New York Post reported that the catering staff accidentally triggered the slide, which struck the crew member in the head.