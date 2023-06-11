Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | 35 missing in Kherson after floods; Russia repels reported Ukraine attack in Black Sea
The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, on June 6, is one of the latest flashpoints between Ukraine and Russia in the ongoing war. Both countries have blamed each other for the disaster. The flood triggered by the damage has forced thousands of civilians to flee and has also sparked fears of an environmental and humanitarian disaster. At least five people have died due to floods. Follow WION for the latest on the Russia-Ukraine war.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of Russia's Wagner mercenary, on Sunday, said his fighters would not sign any contract with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
This comes after Russian defence ministry on Saturday said Shoigu had ordered all "volunteer detachments" to sign contracts with his ministry by the end of the month, in a bid to increase the effectiveness of the Russian army.
However, Prigozhin, in a response to a request for comment on the matter said, "Wagner will not sign any contracts with Shoigu," adding that that the order did not apply to Wagner.
The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday that it repelled a Ukrainian attack on a Russian warship which has been guarding gas pipelines in the Black Sea.
"Ukraine's armed forces made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet's Priazovye ship," said Moscow, in a statement.
The reported attack took place by Kyiv's six unmanned boats. "All the boats have been destroyed. There are no casualties," said the Russian defence ministry.
According to Ukrainian officials, days after the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam along the front line in the Kherson region was destroyed at least 35 people, including seven children have been reported missing in southern Ukraine.
In what has been described as "worst environmental catastrophe since Chernobyl," Ukrainian interior minister Igor Klymenko said that 77 towns and villages had been flooded in the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv.
He added, 35 people including seven children are missing while five people died in Kherson and one person has died in the region of Mykolaiv. A total of 3,700 people have been evacuated from their homes in the two regions, said the minister, in a statement.