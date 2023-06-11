Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | 35 missing in Kherson after floods; Russia repels reported Ukraine attack in Black Sea

Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of Russia's Wagner mercenary, on Sunday, said his fighters would not sign any contract with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

This comes after Russian defence ministry on Saturday said Shoigu had ordered all "volunteer detachments" to sign contracts with his ministry by the end of the month, in a bid to increase the effectiveness of the Russian army.

However, Prigozhin, in a response to a request for comment on the matter said, "Wagner will not sign any contracts with Shoigu," adding that that the order did not apply to Wagner.