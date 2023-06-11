Video | Three British tourists missing after fire on boat in Egypt’s Red Sea

According to a statement by the Red Sea governorate said that “15 English passengers, 10 members of the crew, and two tour guides” had been rescued while the search for three people missing is underway. Furthermore, the officials also said that the survivors were brought to safety in the nearby diving resort of Marsa Shagra which is about 21 kilometres from the town of Marsa Alam.

At least three British tourists have been reported missing after a motor yacht caught fire in Egypt’s Red Sea, on Sunday (June 11), said the Egyptian officials. The British Foreign Office said they are in contact with the local authorities after the incident and supporting those involved.

The condition of those rescued was not immediately clear. Images and videos of the incident show a white motor yacht named ‘Hurricane’ with flames erupting from it and thick smoke billowing into the sky.



#News: Safari boat full of tourists on the red sea in #Egypt has caught on fire resulting in at least 3 British tourists being missing and others being injured and missing. pic.twitter.com/Id3AOex3yP — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) June 11, 2023 ×

Ahmed Maher, a diving manager at Marsa Shagra village, said “We saw smoke from the boat, it was around 9 km from the beach…A nearby boat rescued them and dropped them off.”



Kuwaiti tourist Abdulrahman A. Alsarheed, an eyewitness to the incident, as per Reuters said flames engulfed the boat’s tail in a “matter of minutes” and said that their yacht took 12 tourists on board along with the crew. Alsarheed was said to be on a water safari at the same time of the incident.

Do we know what caused the fire?

According to the statement from the Red Sea State governor’s office the boat which had been on a trip since June 6 in an area just north of Marsa Alam caught on fire after an electrical short circuit. The boat in question was on a six-day cruise and due back Sunday when it caught on fire some 25 kilometres north of Marsa Alam.

Egypt’s Red Sea

The Red Sea is said to be a major tourist destination in Egypt which contributes more than 10 per cent to the country’s GDP while the sector employs two million people.