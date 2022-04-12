Top 10 world news: 13 injured in Brooklyn subway shooting incident, Johnson fined and more

Several people were shot when gunfire was opened during morning rush hour in a subway train in New York's Brooklyn area on Tuesday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak have been fined over the 'Partygate' scandal.

Gunman in gas mask shoots 13 in New York subway, is on the run

Officials said that 13 people have been injured during the shooting incident in Sunset Park at 8.30 am.

'Partygate' scandal: British PM Johnson and finance minister Sunak fined

A Downing Street spokeswoman said on Tuesday, "The prime minister and chancellor of the exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices."

Oxfam warns Russia's invasion of Ukraine can push quarter of a billion people into extreme poverty

Oxfam on Tuesday warned that inflation due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine can push a quarter of a billion people into extreme poverty.

Israel suspects mugs gifted by Chinese embassy to ministers were bugged

Israel investigation officials have initiated a probe after it was claimed that gifts given by the Chinese embassy in Israel to an Israeli minister and government officials were planted with listening devices, local Israeli media reported.

'Protect and rehabilitate the victims': Indonesia passes long-awaited bill to tackle sexual violence

House speaker Puan Maharani said, "We hope that the implementation of this law will resolve sexual violence cases."

French presidential election: Le Pen accuses Macron of 'manoeuvring' to seduce left-wing voters

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen has accused incumbent Emmanuel Macron's offer to soften pension reform as a ''manoeuvre'' to seduce left-wing voters.

Russia-Ukraine war: Nearly 4.8 million Ukrainian children displaced, 142 killed, claims UNICEF

UNICEF has claimed that 4.8 million out of 7.5 million Ukraine children have been displaced and 142 youngsters have lost their lives as a consequence to the Russian-Ukraine war that started on February 24.

Vladimir Putin says Russia will launch a lunar probe with ally Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow will launch a lunar probe with ally Belarus.

Tropical storm Megi hits Phillipines, at least 42 killed

Rescuers hampered by mud and rain on Tuesday used their bare hands and shovels to search for survivors of landslides that smashed into villages in the central Philippines, as the death toll from tropical storm Megi rose to 42.

Amid tensions with North, US aircraft carrier deploys off Korean peninsula

Amid tensions over North Korea's potential nuclear weapon test, reports, citing a US official, have emerged that the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group is operating in waters off the Korean peninsula.