French presidential election: Le Pen accuses Macron of 'manoeuvring' to seduce left-wing voters

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen has accused incumbent Emmanuel Macron's offer to soften pension reform as a ''manoeuvre'' to seduce left-wing voters.

Addressing her supporters, Le Pen said "There is nothing to expect here from Emmanuel Macron. He will go all the way to the end with obsession, because it's a reality that the minimum (retirement) age of 65 is his obsession."

"It's a manoeuvre by Macron to try to win over, or at least to mitigate the opposition of the left-leaning voters," she added.

It comes after Macron said, "I am ready to change the timeline and say we don't necessarily have to do a reform by 2030 if I feel that people are too anxious."

Defending Macron, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said "We will stick to (the minimum age of) 65, but there will be options for discussing details."

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called Macron ''pragmatic'' and said, "It's called listening to people."

Endorsing Macron former president Nicolas Sarkozy said, "We must abandon our partisan habits... Fidelity to right-wing republican values and our governing culture must lead us to answer Emmanuel Macron's call for unity."

Disagreeing with both Macron and Le Pen, Manuel Bompard, the head of the campaign of far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said "I tell Macron this: If he really wants to appeal to our voters ... he has to make a clear commitment."

Socialist Bertrand Delanoe, former mayor of Paris, said "I don't idolise Emmanuel Macron."

"Le Pen thinks quietly what Eric Zemmour says out loud," Delanoe said.



(With inputs from agencies)