Amid tensions with North, US aircraft carrier deploys off Korean peninsula

Amid tensions over North Korea's potential nuclear weapon test, reports, citing a US official, have emerged that the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group is operating in waters off the Korean peninsula.

South Korean media also reported that the ships were deployed. Media outlet Arirang reported quoting sources that the ship is currently in international waters east of South Korea's Ulsan City.

On the other hand, the news agency Reuters mentioned that the official said the group is in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, for exercises with Japanese forces to reassure allies and partners in the region.

The move comes as recently, the US State Department's top North Korea envoy said that Pyongyang could be planning its first nuclear weapon test in nearly five years for its April 15 holiday.

Important to note that this is the first time since 2017 that a carrier group has deployed to the waters between South Korea and Japan.

That year the USS Ronald Reagan, Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz, and their multi-ship strike groups, deployed in a show of force over North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons tests.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited unnamed informed sources who said the USS Abraham Lincoln would be operating in the area for three to five days.

Arirang report added that the defence ministry confirmed that it is currently in the international waters near the country but did not give further details.

(With inputs from agencies)