New York subway shooting: Gunman in gas mask shoots 16, not to be treated as 'act of terrorism'

Several people were shot when gunfire was opened during morning rush hour in a subway train in New York's Brooklyn area on Tuesday.

Officials said that 16 people have been injured during the shooting incident in Sunset Park at 8.30 am.

According to reports, the gunman was wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest. One of the witnesses speaking to The New York Post described the accused as a "5-foot-5 black man, around 170 pounds."

She said that the accused fired several rounds that she “lost count.”

Shortly before 8.30 am, the gunman is believed to have thrown a smoke bomb into a southbound R train at the 25th Street Station in Brooklyn, and started shooting as the doors of the train closed.

"At 8h 27 police responded to a 911 call of a person shot in the subway" in Brooklyn, a New York police spokeswoman told AFP.

Social media reports said that a fire was lit on a train. While other reports claimed that some undetonated devices were spotted at the site.

New York Police Department said in an advisory: "Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area."

But the NYPD said there are "no active explosive devices".

A joint team of FBI and New York Police Department (NYPD) has been formed and rushed to the site to determine whether the incident was a terrorist attack.

New York City police commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters that the incident will not be investigated as an "act of terrorism".

He added that the victims' injuries did not appear to be "life-threatening".

"I want to begin by assuring the public that there are currently no known explosive devices on our subway trains, and this is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at this time We can also report that although this was a violent incident, reportedly, we have no one with life-threatening injuries as a result of this case."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed.

