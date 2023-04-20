Top 10 world news: Terror attack in J&K's Poonch, Starship blows up after blast off, and more

Terrorists opened fire and threw grenades at a truck in the Poonch area of the Northern Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, killing five Indian soldiers and severely injuring one. In other news, SpaceX's Starship made history with the most potent rocket ever built launched on its first test flight. Additionally, Seagate Technology has agreed to pay a $300 million fine for selling hard disc drives worth more than $1.1 billion to China's Huawei in violation of US export control regulations. In Pakistan, the country has made its first order for discounted Russian crude oil.

Five Indian soldiers lost their lives while one was critically injured in the Poonch district of the Northern Indian Union Territory of Jammy & Kashmir after terrorists open fired and hurled grenades at a truck. The incident transpired around 3 pm on Thursday at Bhata Dhurian Falls in Mendhar sub-division while the vehicle was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot.

SpaceX's Starship created history on Thursday, as the most powerful rocket ever built lifted off on its first test flight. The spacecraft has been designed to send astronauts to the Moon, Mars and beyond. However, the rocket exploded during its first-stage separation. The Starship capsule had been scheduled to separate from the first-stage rocket booster three minutes into the flight but separation failed to occur and the rocket blew up

Angry demonstrations and protests continued in France on Thursday as President Emmanuel Macron visited another region of the country with the intent to come face-to-face with the people following the pension reform. Macron visited a school in a village in southern France where the police used teargas on angry protesters. On Wednesday, Macron was booed and heckled by the public in eastern Alsace as he undertook his first trip outside Paris ever since the signing of the unpopular reform.

At least 85 people were killed and more than 100 injured in Yemen's capital Sana'a in a stampede that broke out during a charity distribution. Official statements by the Houthi-led administration say that a "random distribution" of sums of money was taking place in the capital's Bab al-Yemen area when the stampede broke out.

In a settlement with US authorities, Seagate Technology has agreed to pay a $300 million fine for selling hard disc drives worth more than $1.1 billion to China's Huawei in violation of US export control regulations, the Department of Commerce said on Wednesday.

The Philippines has announced that it will not allow US and its military forces to stockpile weapons that could be used to defend Taiwan on bases it has access to under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) signed in 2014.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo told the Senate members during a hearing that Washington will not be permitted to conduct activities that were not agreed upon in the 2014 deal, according to South China Morning Post.

The US is providing assistance to India to counter its adversary China on the border areas and also develop defence industrial base, a top American commander has said, adding that Washington and New Delhi faced the same security challenge from Beijing in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.

The crisis in Sudan continues to escalate as a new ceasefire attempt between Sudanese troops and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum was unsuccessful. The situation has worsened as food provisions are diminishing and there is also a breakdown of essential medical services. News agencies reported that explosions and gunfire resounded in Sudan's capital even on Thursday as fighting entered the sixth day.

More military aid is on the way for Ukraine as Denmark and the Netherlands announced Thursday that they will jointly donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to the nation battling Russian forces on its soil. The Leopard 2A4 tanks will be bought from a third party and refurbished before being sent to Ukraine. They are likely to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, the two countries said in a joint statement.

Pakistan has made its first order for discounted Russian crude oil, according to an agreement between Islamabad and Moscow, the country's petroleum minister said.