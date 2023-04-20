Denmark and Netherlands to donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

More military aid is on the way for Ukraine as Denmark and the Netherlands announced Thursday that they will jointly donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to the nation battling Russian forces on its soil. The Leopard 2A4 tanks will be bought from a third party and refurbished before being sent to Ukraine. They are likely to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, the two countries said in a joint statement.

"It is absolutely crucial for the hope of a peaceful and secure Europe that we do not let the Ukrainians fight the battle alone," Denmark's acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands had announced in February that they will pool resources to restore at least 100 old Leopard 1 tanks from industry stocks. In a joint statement, the three countries also talked about providing the "required logistic support and training" for the tanks.

On Wednesday, the United States also announced $325 million in new military aid for Ukraine. As part of the latest package additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), advanced missiles and anti-tank mines will be given to Ukraine.

This is the 36th security package for Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022. The total US military assistance for the Kyiv government now stands at more than $35.4 billion.

"This security assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and artillery rounds, as well as anti-armour systems, small arms, logistics support vehicles, and maintenance support essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said in a statement.

HIMARS is a missile launcher mounted on a truck and capable of firing multiple guided missiles in quick succession. Missiles supplied to Ukraine have a range of up to 50 miles (80 km) and Ukrainian forces have used them successfully to target Russian positions.

The package also includes artillery rounds; tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missiles; anti-tank mines; port and harbour security equipment, and over nine million rounds of small-arms ammunition, a Statement Department spokesperson said.

Further, Reuters reported that the US plans to coordinate closely with South Korea on more support for Ukraine.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had earlier said Seoul might go beyond humanitarian or financial aid for Ukraine under certain circumstances.

"The ROK (Republic of Korea) has been a stalwart partner in defending Ukraine's right to territorial sovereignty against Russian aggression from the earliest days of the full-scale invasion," a US State Department spokesperson told Reuters when asked about Yoon's comments.

"We will continue to coordinate closely with our ally on additional support for Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

South Korea has stayed away from giving weapons to Ukraine to avoid angering Moscow as several Korean companies operate in Russia and because of its influence over North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies)

