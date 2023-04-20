Yemen: Stampede at Ramadan charity distribution in Sana'a leaves 85 dead, hundreds injured

At least 85 people were killed and more than 100 injured in Yemen's capital Sana'a in to a stampede that broke out during a charity distribution. Official statements by Houthi-led administration say that a "random distribution" of sums of money was taking place in the capital's Bab al-Yemen area when the stampede broke out.

Videos circulating on social media showed bodies lying on the ground inside a large complex. WION cannot independently verify the veracity of the videos.

The charity distribution reportedly involved distribution of Ramadan food and alms by local businessmen at a school.

The death toll was confirmed by two health officials, news agency AFP reported. The exact number of injured is pegged at 109 so far.

"Women and children were among the dead," a health official was quoted as saying by news agency AFP on the condition of anonymity.

Security forces were deployed heavily around the area, as people scrambled to the site of stampede, hoping to discover their relatives.

The dead and injured have been moved to nearby hospitals and those responsible for the distribution were taken into custody, the interior ministry said in a statement cited by Saba news agency.

Authorities have called for an investigation.

Yemen continues to suffer from the aftershocks of a now nearly-ceased Civil war, that broke out in 2014, when Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized capital Sana'a. Following this Saudi Arabia-led coalition stormed into Yemen leading to the propping up of an internationally recognised government.

The fighting has nearly stopped since a six-month truce was brokered in April last year. The fighting has not resumed even after it expired in October.

More than two-thirds of the population lives below the poverty line, according to the UN, including government employees in Houthi-controlled areas who haven't been paid civil servant salaries in years.

Over 21.7 million people -- two-thirds of the country -- need humanitarian assistance this year, according to the UN.

(With inputs from agencies)

