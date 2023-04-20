Explosions and gunfire resound in Sudanese capital as situation worsens

The crisis in Sudan continues to escalate as a new ceasefire attempt between Sudanese troops and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum was unsuccessful. The situation has worsened as food provisions are diminishing and there is also a breakdown of essential medical services. News agencies reported that explosions and gunfire resounded in Sudan's capital even on Thursday as fighting entered the sixth day.

Nations trying to evacuate their citizens from the conflict zone lobbied for a 24-hour ceasefire, which was supposed to come into effect at 16:00 GMT and the paramilitary forces had said that they would "fully commit to a complete ceasefire", and so did the army. But it didn't happen as the eyewitnesses in Khartoum said the fighting continued on Wednesday.

As quoted by AFP, Alawya al-Tayeb, 33, on her way out of the city, said, "Life in Khartoum is impossible if this war does not stop. I tried to make children not see the slain bodies on the streets," she said, adding that her youngsters are already suffering from trauma and will need treatment.

A statement released on Wednesday from embassies in Khartoum said that the ongoing violence killed at least 270 civilians in the last five days. The US Embassy wrote in a statement signed by 14 other diplomatic missions that the "toll has been high, with initial estimated civilian deaths of more than 270". It is assumed that the real toll is thought to be far higher with many wounded unable to reach hospitals.

Egyptian soldiers evacuated

The Sudanese armed forces stated that the 177 Egyptian soldiers captured by the paramilitary forces were evacuated on four Egyptian military transport planes Wednesday. The statement comes after the Egyptian army had earlier said it was "coordinating efforts with various Sudanese authorities for a safe return of all its soldiers to the country".

Both armies said that the soldiers were captured by RSF forces Saturday in the northern city of Merowe. The Egyptian soldiers were holding joint exercises with the Sudanese military.

News agency AFP detailed the situation noting that evacuation plans have been difficult to carry out as foreign diplomats have been attacked and the UN received reports of sexual violence against aid workers.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced he would meet Thursday with the heads of the African Union, the Arab League and the regional bloc the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, his spokesman told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

