US cannot stockpile arms to defend Taiwan on our military bases, asserts Philippines

The Philippines has announced that it will not allow US and its military forces to stockpile weapons that could be used to defend Taiwan on bases it has access to under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) signed in 2014.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo told the Senate members during a hearing that Washington will not be permitted to conduct activities that were not agreed upon in the 2014 deal, according to South China Morning Post.

“Our view is that EDCA is not aimed at any third country outside its meant-for use for the Philippines,” said Manalo, adding that Manila would not authorise US troops to refuel, repair and reload at the said sites.

He added that the Philippines followed “friends to all” foreign policy and vowed that the security agreement, concerning the EDCA, would reflect a similar position.

Philippines' prez assuring China

Manalo's statements are in sync with the line taken by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. After Chinese foreign ministry noted that the US was strengthening military deployment in the Philippines, Marcos Jr. came out with a message saying its military bases accessible to the US would not be used in any offensive action

“China’s reaction was not surprising. We will not allow our bases to be used for any offensive actions. This is only aimed at helping the Philippines whenever we need help,” said the prez.

“If no one is attacking us, they need not worry because we will not fight them.”

US-Philippines military exercise

Notably, the development comes a little more than a week after Maila and Washington started one of the largest-ever drills near the South China Sea.

The Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) 2023 exercise began on April 11 and will continue till April 28. The exercise has witnessed the participation of over 18,000 troops of which over 12,00 are from the US alone. live-fire exercises at sea.

According to reports, Washington has so far invested over $82 million to develop five EDCA projects across the existing five locations in Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Palawan, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro.

In February earlier this year, four additional locations of military bases were announced, taking the total to nine. The US has announced that it will be taking its investment in the old and new locations beyond $100 million by the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

"These sites will support combined training exercises and interoperability between our forces to ensure that we’re even better prepared for future crises. EDCA is a key pillar to our alliance. It provides us the opportunity to train together, to increase interoperability," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was quoted as saying by Filipino media.

