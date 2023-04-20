India: Five Indian Army soldiers killed, one critically injured after terrorist attack in J&K's Poonch

Five Indian soldiers lost their lives while one was critically injured in the Poonch district of the Northern Indian Union Territory of Jammy & Kashmir after terrorists open fired and hurled grenades at a truck. The incident transpired around 3 pm on Thursday at Bhata Dhurian Falls in Mendhar sub-division while the vehicle was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot.

“Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists," informed Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

The injured soldier has been evacuated and taken to the Army hospital where he is under treatment, the Army added.

The Army has launched a search operation to identify the perpetrators. The soldiers belonged to Rashtriya Rifles Unit and were deployed in the region to conduct counter-terrorism operations. The Commander of the 13 sector Rashtriya Rifles has also been rushed to the spot to carry out further investigation.

Initially, some reports claimed that the fire was caused due to a lightning strike that may have hit the truck. However, soon it was cleared that the terrorist had staged the ambush attack.

Images and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms and show the Army vehicle burning in a heavy blaze.

After the incident, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to share a condolence message and said he was 'anguished' by the tragedy.

"Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," tweeted Singh.

Notably, the attack by the terrorists comes on the same day as it was confirmed that Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be visiting Indian next month for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.

For years, Pakistan has been the launch pad of terrorists infiltrating India and conducting such operations. Moreover, the incident comes a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval conducted a high-level meeting in the capital city to take note of the security situation of the UT.

R&AW chief Samant Kumar Goel, National Investigation Agency DG Dinkar Gupta, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and Central Reserve Police Force Director General SL Thaosen also attended the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)