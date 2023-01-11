India: Three Indian Army soldiers killed in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district

Three soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in North Kashmir's Kupwara district's Machil sector after slipping into a deep gorge. The soldiers were a part of a regular operational task in the Machhal Sector and due to inclement weather and tough terrain, the soldiers slipped into a deep gorge and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

A routine operational task was undertaken on 10 Jan 2023 at about 5:30 PM in the Sector, along a narrow winter track. While moving towards the forward post, snow along the narrow track broke, leading to the slipping of one JCO and two Jawans into a deep gorge. A search and rescue operation was immediately launched with troops from the nearest post. In spite of adverse weather conditions and rough terrain sustained efforts of the search party led to the recovery of the mortal remains of the three brave soldiers.

The three soldiers were identified as Nb Sub Parshotam Kumar, Hav Amrik Singh and Amit Sharma.

''Late Nb Sub Parshotam Kumar was forty-three years old and had joined the Army in 1996. He belonged to Village Majua Uttami, Post Raika, Tehsil, Bishnah, District Jammu in J&K. The braveheart is survived by his wife and two children, said PRO (Defence), Srinagar. Late Hav Amrik Singh was thirty-nine years old and joined the Army in 2001. He belonged to Village Mandwara, Post Marwari, Tehsil Ghanari, and District Una in Himachal Pradesh. The braveheart is survived by his wife and one son. Late Amit Sharma was twenty-three years old and joined the Army in 2019. He belonged to Village Talasi Khurd, Post Kirwin, Tehsil Hamirpur, and District Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. The Braveheart is survived by his mother, '' he added.

The mortal remains of the three soldiers will be taken for last rites to their respective native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.