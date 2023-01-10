India: J&K gov't promises free education to children of martyred police officers

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to bear the educational expenses of the children of police personnel killed in militancy-related incidents in the Union territory. The educational expense includes monthly school fees, transport charges as well as the annual uniform expense. However, It will only be applicable to the first two children of those police personnel who laid their lives in militancy-related incidents and encounters.

''The Government shall reimburse the expenditure towards monthly fee, transportation charges (up to a maximum ceiling of Rs 3,000 per child per month), one-time annual uniform charges (up to a maximum ceiling of Rs 10,000 per child per year) and one-time expenditure on books (only textbooks prescribed by the respective Boards) if any, up to class 12* in any School (both government and private), within the territorial jurisdiction of the Union territory of J&K.'' said the government order.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has said that the schools would require to be duly recognised by the government and affiliated with the J&K Board of School Education/Central Board of School Education or any other registered board in India. For those who are enrolled in private schools, the government said that the private Schools shall treat these students as part of admission under EWS and reimbursements will be made accordingly.

The guardians of these children will have to register with the concerned district SP. The payments shall be made to the legal guardian (whoever incurs such expenditure on the wards) by the concerned District Superintendent of Police on the production of valid proof of guardianship by the legal guardian.

In case there is any dispute about the children of a particular martyr having varying guardians e.g., one child living with their mother and the other with his family, the reimbursement shall be made to both the guardians on an actual basis, however, on the production of separate guardianship certificate to be issued by the concerned school authority.

''The reimbursement on account of the monthly fee, and transport charges, shall be made on a quarterly basis by the concerned District Superintendent of Police, (on the production of relevant vouchers), where the family of the martyr ordinarily resides. While the reimbursement on account of the expenditure incurred on uniforms and books shall be reimbursed in the month of April every year subject to the ceiling and condition mentioned in paragraph 1,'' said the order.

Also watch | Ex-Tata Cliq CEO Vikas Purohit takes charge as Meta's new global head in India

The government order also said that this arrangement shall be deemed to come into force fully for the year 2022-2023, besides the pending claim of Rs 15.22 lakh for the year 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 shall be reimbursed, subject to the mentioned stipulations.