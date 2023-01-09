Kashmir village gets electricity for the first time after India’s Independence

In a far-flung area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, these villagers saw electricity for the first time since India's independence. The people of the tribal area in Tethan, Dooru of Anantnag district witnessed the lighting of electric bulbs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Har Ghar Bijli Yojna" for the first time ever.

The whole village was filled with joy when the first bulb was illuminated by the Power Development Department employees. Locals started dancing and singing around the transformers placed in the villages. And there was no end to their happiness.

"We have seen electricity for the first time ever. It's a very happy moment for all of us. The children are happy and would be able to study at ease. It was very difficult for them to live without electricity. They used to study under the burning torch. We are thankful to the electricity department employees for the exemplary work," said Fazal Din, a resident, of Dooru, Tetha, Anantnag.

The village was provided electricity under the Pradhan Mantri developmental programme "Har Ghar Bijli Yojana" which targets to illuminate every village house in the country. It was launched by PM Modi in 2019. Two main transformers with around 38 HT poles and 57 LT Poles have been placed in the Tethan village.

"It is a very hilly village and we have managed to provide electricity for these villagers for the first time. It was due to the schemes and efforts by the government to work so hard to provide these villagers with electricity. As these areas have no road access so we had to carry the material ourselves to install in these places," said Fayaz Ahmad, who is in the electric department.

The efforts made by the government to provide electricity for these far-flung areas have been appreciated by everyone in the Union Territory. The Power Development Department has been working extensively to provide electricity to areas still living in darkness.

