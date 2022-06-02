Top 10 news: Zelensky says Russia controls 'about 20 per cent' of Ukraine, and more

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the Russian military forces currently control around 20 per cent of Ukraine’s territory but added that “Ukrainian defence forces have liberated 1,017 localities till now”. In other news, a leaked directive, which was obtained by China Digital Times said "unlike Wuhan, Shanghai never declared a lockdown, so there is no 'ending the lockdown'."

Russia controls 'about 20 per cent' of Ukraine, says president Zelensky

Zelensky said that the invasion started eight years ago when Russia started attacking parts of Ukraine and between 2014 and 2022, they ended up controlling around 43,000 square km of Ukraine’s territory.

Shanghai spent 2 months 'locked' up, but media can't call it a 'lockdown'

According to media reports, a leaked directive from the city has ordered media to not use the phrase "ending the lockdown" while reporting the end of what clearly was a lockdown.

Suicide by firearms among youth in the US highest in 20 years: Report

As per the report, youth firearm suicide has reached its highest in more than 20 years. Youth in this scenario is defined as people between the ages of 10 to 24.

Looking for aliens? China's proposed space mission may have some answers

The mission will be carried out by the help of a spacecraft that will be gathering the data and it will use a method called micro-arcsecond relative astrometry.

No more chicken-rice? Singapore faces chicken shortage as Malaysia bans export

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that the country will be banning live chicken exports from June in order to tackle a domestic shortage.

Himars artillery systems & JADO: How Ukraine can win grinding battle against Russia in Donbas

Himars employ the "scoot and shoot" capability which enhances the survivability of the crew in a "high threat environment". It could hold the key in the Donbas region for Ukraine.

French Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop's campaign ends

Facing the 12th seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Jean Julien Roger, the Indian-Dutch pair conceded the proceedings 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(8).

First edition of 'Harry Potter’ book with errors to be auctioned for massive price

The Christie’s auction company in London will be auctioning a first edition of the JK Rowling book which has a number of errors and is signed by the author JK Rowling.

Today justice was served! Celebs react to the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard verdict

After a six-week-long defamation trial during which the ex-lovers made a slew of shocking revelations, the Jury sided with Johnny Depp and awarded him $15 million in damages from Heard.

Outrage in Pakistan after 25-year-old woman gang-raped on moving train

When the incident was discovered on Monday, two individuals were caught, and a third was apprehended on Tuesday, according to Railways Police Chief Faisal Shahkar.