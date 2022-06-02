Shanghai residents spent 2 months 'locked' up, but China bans media from calling it a 'lockdown'

For more than 60 days, residents of China's Shanghai were stuck in a lockdown. Confined to their homes or apartment blocks, they were plagued by problems like food shortages, accessing medical care etc. Now, as their seclusion is finally ending, with most people allowed to venture out, to markets, to work and on public transport, China has cracked down on media for 'calling a spade a spade'. According to a Guardian report, a leaked directive from the city has ordered media to not use the phrase "ending the lockdown" while reporting the end of what clearly was a lockdown.

The leaked directive, which was obtained by China Digital Times said "unlike Wuhan, Shanghai never declared a lockdown, so there is no 'ending the lockdown'."

It further said that “All parts of Shanghai underwent static management-style suppression and suspensions, but the city’s core functions kept operating throughout this period. Emphasise that related measures were temporary, conditional, and limited.”

For more than two months people of the Chinese city with a population of 25 million had to stay cooped up, sometimes for just living in the same apartment building as a Covid positive person. Businesses and factories also suffered.

After weeks of that finally on Thursday curbs were lifted for about 22.5 million people living in low-risk areas. However, masks still remain a requirement and public gatherings are frowned upon.

Cafes and other businesses have returned, but restaurant dining is still prohibited, shops can only function at 75 per cent capacity, and gyms will reopen later.

Shanghai's shutdown was the outcome of China's "zero COVID" approach of eradicating outbreaks at all costs, despite international consensus that coexistence with the virus was unavoidable.

