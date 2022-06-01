In pics - Shanghai starts coming back to life after two-month long lockdown
Updated: Jun 01, 2022, 05:12 PM(IST)
It was a happy day for Shanghai citizens as the two-month long COVID-19 lockdown came to an end and people were out on the streets. There was a hint of caution in the air, but the stores were open with a number of people flooding the shopping areas.
Shanghai started taking small steps towards normalcy as a number of COVID-19 restrictions were removed after a two-month lockdown amid massive surge in cases.
(Photograph:AFP)
Two-month lockdown
It was a tough situation for Shanghai as the lockdown was enforced back in March and over the next couple of months, there were a number of stories about food shortages and unhygienic living conditions.
(Photograph:AFP)
Removal of lockdown barriers
The most symbolic action ahead of the reopening was the taking down of barriers which were installed by the authorities at the start of the lockdown in Shanghai.
(Photograph:AFP)
Normalcy returns
It was familiar scenes in Shanghai once again as the subway was completely filled with office goers and students.
(Photograph:AFP)
Rebuilding the economy
The COVID-19 lockdown was extremely harmful to the economy of Shanghai and with the stores reopening, the citizens were back on the streets once again.