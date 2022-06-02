First edition of 'Harry Potter’ book with errors to be auctioned for massive price

The Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was an extremely important part of modern literature when it was released in 1997 and it marked the beginning of one of the most successful book franchises in the world. The Christie’s auction company in London will be auctioning a first edition of the JK Rowling book which has a number of errors and is signed by the author as part of their special event called “The Art of Literature: Loan and Selling Exhibition”. It was one of the first 500 hard copies of the book and the initial offer will start from 2,00,000 pounds, Reuters reported.

According to the Reuters report, the word ‘philosopher’s’ was misspelled on the back cover of this particular copy and on the 53rd page of the book, the phrase “one wand” was repeated twice.

“There were a few things that they seemed to get wrong in the book production,” Mark Wiltshire, the co-curator of the exhibition, was quoted as saying by Reuters in the report.

“On the back cover, for instance, philosopher’s, which, of course, is quite a keyword… is misspelt ‘philosphers’… that second ‘o’ is missing. Also on page 53, in the list of items which pupils are asked to take to Hogwarts with them, ‘one wan’ is repeated twice,” Wiltshire further explained.

The Harry Potter series comprises of seven books and it also resulted in eight movies. Earlier, a first edition of the same book was sold for $471,000 in the United States in 2021 and it was the world record price for a work of fiction published in the 20th century, according to Heritage Auctions.

