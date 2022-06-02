Indian officer idolises al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden as ‘world’s best junior engineer’, gets suspended

Believe it or not, Osama bin Laden is making headlines again. Well, he is not alive but his picture has caused some ripples in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. In the incident, an officer of a state-run power distribution company, who seems to have been impressed by the al-Qaeda founder, has been suspended on Wednesday, media reports said. The official had placed the picture of bin Laden in his office and has reportedly described him as "world's best junior engineer", the officials said.

Picture of Osama Bin Laden in the office of power department SDO in UP's Farrukhabad district. "World's best junior engineer" is the title bestowed to him. Sources claim the photo has now been removed after the matter surfaced in media. pic.twitter.com/atae0kQbGF — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 1, 2022 ×

The official, Ravindra Prakash Gautam, who works as sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL), had placed a note below the picture. The note read "Respected Osama bin Laden, world's best junior engineer", as per the officials.

When this picture with the message went viral on social media, senior district officials took cognizance of the matter and suspended Gautam. The picture has also been removed from the office.

"Managing Director of DVVNL has suspended SDO Ravindra Prakash Gautam following an inquiry into the incident," said Farrukhabad District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh. Gautam defended his act and told PTI, "Anyone can be an idol. Osama was the best junior engineer in the world. The picture has been removed, but I have several copies of it."

(With inputs from agencies)