Himars artillery systems & JADO: How Ukraine can win grinding battle against Russia in Donbas

Updated: Jun 02, 2022, 08:04 PM(IST)

Himars employ the "scoot and shoot" capability which enhances the survivability of the crew in a "high threat environment". It could hold the key Donbas

Himars in Ukraine's arsenal

US President Joe Biden has said he would not send rocket systems to Ukraine that could hit targets well inside Russian territory, despite urgent requests from President Zelensky for long-range weapons.

Since failing to capture Kyiv in the war's early stages, Russia's army has narrowed its focus and has been hammering cities with relentless artillery and missile barrages as it seeks to consolidate its control.

Kyiv has asked the United States for mobile batteries of long-range rockets, the M270 MLRS and the M142 Himars, which can launch multiple rockets at the same time with a range of up to 300 kilometres, eight times or more the distance of artillery in the field.

The future Himar systems can offer an extended range of up to 499 km. It stands out due to its quick, long-range precision strikes.

(Photo Courtesy: Lockheed Martin)

(Photograph:Others)