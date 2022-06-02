No more chicken-rice? Singapore faces chicken shortage as Malaysia bans export

For Singapore, chicken-rice is a dish that holds a special place. It is known as the national dish of the country, and it is something that people of all economic strata can enjoy. However, the supply of chicken in Singapore is heavily dependent on their neighbour Malaysia and a decision from the Malaysian government can be bad news for them. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that the country will be banning live chicken exports from June in order to tackle a domestic shortage. This can be a huge blow to Singapore, a country that imports around 3.6 million live chickens every month, and it looks like they may have to stop consuming chicken-rice for now.

Also read | India's performance on climate action slipped between 2019 and 2020: Report

This has created a lot of uproar among the citizens of Singapore and although the government has assured that they will be looking into other options for chicken imports, the price is expected to go up. According to CNN, while traders pay $3 right now, it can go up to $4-5 in the near future.

The CNN report further stated that this can be a direct result of the supply chain issues created by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The rising cost of feed has resulted in the soaring cost of live chicken and hence, the country has decided to keep most of their stocks for their own citizens.

Also read | Shanghai spent 2 months 'locked' up, but media can't call it a 'lockdown'

This, in turn, is the cause of the upcoming shortage in Singapore and even if the citizens try to buy bulk amounts of chicken ahead of the ban, it will be difficult for the suppliers to meet the demands.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.