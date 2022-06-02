Today justice was served! Celebrities react to the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard verdict

On Wednesday, after two months long testimony, the jury team of Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court agreed with Johnny Depp's claims that his ex-wife Amber Heard has indeed defamed him over the years. After a six-week-long defamation trial during which the ex-lovers made a slew of shocking revelations, the Jury sided with Johnny Depp and was awarded $15 million in damages from Heard.



The much-publicised case was all over the headlines for over two months now. During the trial, the ex-couple made a bunch of shocking revelations from the time when they were together: From sexual assault, missing fingertip, finding poop on the bed and many more.

During the trial, a number of witnesses appeared in the case, some on Amber's behalf, some on Depp's. But out of court, millions of fans and celebrities were continuously taking note of every small detail of the much-publicised case.



Now, as the verdict is out, many A-listers have reacted as the bizarre case has. While some cheered for Johnny, meanwhile others were disappointed over Amber's defeat.

Comedian and host Amy Schumer speak out in support of Heard: Sharing a quote, she wrote, ''She will need her sisterhood.''

“Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke,” the quote reads.



'Pretty Little Liars' actor Ashley Benson celebrated Depp's win. Sharing a photograph of the actor, she wrote on her Instagram: “Yesssss.”

Reacting to Johnny's Instagram post, Naomie Campbell wrote, "YES WAGON TELL IT!!"



'The Boys' actor Laurie Holden wrote on Twitter, "Today justice was served. The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter. #TruthWins."

The 'Pirates of The Caribbean' star Greg Ellis wrote, ''Today justice was served. The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter. Plant your flag for Johnny Depp.”