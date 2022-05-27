Johnny Depp- Amber Heard defamation trial nears an end: Key moments of the case

Updated: May 27, 2022, 01:46 PM(IST)

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are suing each other for defamation, each claiming they were abused before and during their roughly two-year marriage. The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Friday after each side delivers its closing arguments. The trial lasted for six long weeks -with a week's break in between. A lot of accusations have been levied by both parties. 

Interstingly, social media seemed to be favouring Depp more than Heard as most feel Heard has fabricated the allegations against her ex-husband. 

Here are key moments from the trial has got the world glued for the last six weeks. 
 

Johnny Depp denied ever hitting Amber Heard

Johnny Depp testified that he never hit Heard or any other woman. He said she was the one who became abusive and "bullied" him with "demeaning name calling." "If I stayed to argue, eventually, I was sure it was going to escalate into violence, and often times it did."

Different accounts of 2015 Australia visit

The pair offered differing accounts of an early 2015 argument in Australia, where Depp was filming a fifth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie. Depp said Heard threw a vodka bottle that severed the top of his right middle finger. The actor said he went into shock and used blood from his injury to write messages to Heard on the wall.

Heard denied injuring Depp and said she was the one harmed that night. Speaking through sobs, she told the jury that Depp sexually assaulted her by inserting a liquor bottle in her vagina. "I was scared," she said. "I had just married him."
 

Did Johnny Depp break Amber Heard's nose?

A few months later, Amber Heard said, Johnny Depp broke her nose and ripped out chunks of her hair during another violent encounter. Depp categorically denied the allegations, maintaining he had never physically assaulted Heard or any other woman in his life. 
 

Doctored photos?

Heard's attorneys introduced photos that they said showed injuries after various arguments, including scars on her arm that were visible as she posed on a red carpet, and redness and swelling around an eye. A Depp lawyer showed images from public appearances around the time of their fights. The photos appeared to show no injuries, and Depp`s attorneys suggested Heard edited photos to make the redness more pronounced. Heard said she never edited the photos.
 

Feces found in Depp's side of the bed

Johnny Depp testified that feces were found in the couple's bed in 2016. One of his security guards said Heard told him it was "a horrible practical joke gone wrong." Amber Heard denied any involvement and suggested one of the couple's dogs was responsible.
 

Depp called Heard 'filthy whore' in text message to friend

Heard's lawyers introduced text messages in which Depp called Heard a "filthy whore" and said he wanted her dead. Writing to actor Paul Bettany in 2013, Depp said: "Let's drown her before we burn her" and "I will fuck her burnt corpse afterward to make sure she is dead." Amber Heard was seen crying while some of text messages were read out loud in court. 
 

