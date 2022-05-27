Johnny Depp- Amber Heard defamation trial nears an end: Key moments of the case

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are suing each other for defamation, each claiming they were abused before and during their roughly two-year marriage. The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Friday after each side delivers its closing arguments. The trial lasted for six long weeks -with a week's break in between. A lot of accusations have been levied by both parties.



Interstingly, social media seemed to be favouring Depp more than Heard as most feel Heard has fabricated the allegations against her ex-husband.



Here are key moments from the trial has got the world glued for the last six weeks.

