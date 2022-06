Did MDMA with a flight attendant

Recalling an incident of June 26, 2013, Amber told that she and a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor did MDMA with a female attendant on the flight and how Johnny Depp got frustrated and made a scene on the flight after she become too friendly with her.



“I don’t recall any violence on the plane between Johnny but there was tension, and I was wondering when it was going to be aimed at me,” Amber recalled.



But as soon as they landed and reached the hotel, things turned sour, “I point out what I thought was obvious — we had given her drugs. It wasn’t an affair. I’m trying to argue and defend myself at the same time,” Amber allegedly said via Just Jared.

“At one point Johnny shoves me. Hard. I fall back onto this glass table. I catch myself on the table. I’m trying to stand up for myself. I’m trying to stand up, literally. I’m in this hotel trying to fight the verbal accusations but mostly I try to stay on my feet.”

